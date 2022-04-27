A DEFECT in a road is causing "large vibrations" which are affecting nearby properties.

A Bishopthorpe Road resident has reported a defect in the road adjacent to the Village Spice takeaway via Fix My Street – a website in which residents can anonymously report to their councils what needs to be repaired in their local area.

The resident explained that whenever a large vehicle, such as a bus or lorry, travels over the defect, it causes a "large vibration" through properties alongside the stretch of Bishopthorpe Road.

The defect down Bishopthorpe Road Picture: Emily Horner

The resident claimed the defect causes an impact on the tyres, creating the vibrations which "physically shake the properties like a mini earthquake", keeps residents awake at night and shakes picture frames hanging on walls.

A City of York Council spokesperson said: "The trench was excavated in 2016 by Virgin Media. We are aware of the vibration reports at Bishopthorpe Road, it will be considered as part of the annual programme of resurfacing maintenance.

"Unfortunately the slightly sunken trench has been inspected a number of times following reports from the resident and the feedback has been provided each time."

Close up of the defect Picture: Fix My Street

However residents say they were previously told by the council that the condition was too minor to be considered for repairs.

The council told The Press that the maximum difference in levels is 9mm while the council's investigatory level is 40mm.

One resident, who wishes to be kept anonymous, said: "Although it doesn’t look bad, the vibrations are felt through the house and it wakes you up at night when a bus or lorry drives over it or a car at speed.

“I have reported this to the council on three occasions but they say it doesn’t meet the required measurements to be fixed – one of the complaints I filed was just closed within an hour.

“It would just take a little bit more surfacing to level it up to the road, we are not asking for a lot."

Another resident, who also wishes to remain anonymous, had just moved into their property late last year.

She said: "We wondered if it was just us, but we found on the community Whatsapp group that it was felt by other residents.

“In our loft conversion the pictures on the wall move and rattle and the vibrations can be felt in our bedrooms.

“I’ve reported it to the council but after four to six weeks of waiting for a response back, nothing was done about it."