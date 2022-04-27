YORK and North Yorkshire magistrates have handled a variety of cases recently.
Lewis George Bates, 34, of Woodland Glade, Selby, pleaded guilty to indecent exposure at The George in Market Place, Selby, on May 31 last year. He was given an 18-month community order with an eight-week nightly curfew and 40 days’ rehabilitative activities. He was also ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. He must register as a sex offender for five years.
Robin Jon Brooke, 40, of Cherry Avenue, Malton, pleaded guilty to fly tipping, in the alley between Amberley Street and Linton Street, Holgate, last June, carrying waste commercially without registering as a waste carrier and failure to keep records about his waste operation. He was fined £240 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £250 prosecution costs.
Michelle Whitton, 33, of Denton Avenue, North Shields, has been banned from York for 12 months under a community order.. She admitted three offences of shop theft in the city centre and failure to attend court. She was also ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Izabel Alves pleaded guilty to neglecting or ill-treating a woman who lacked mental capacity. The, 56-year-old of Mayfield Terrace, Harrogate, was given a 12-month community order with 25 days’ rehabilitative activities and 150 hours’ unpaid work. She was also ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
