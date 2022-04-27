MEET the man charged with leading a York drinks and attraction business as it sets its sights on a bumper year.
Stuart Jarman has been appointed managing director at the Potions Cauldron, based in Shambles, and will take up the post from May.
The business, which also operates the Hole in Wand mini golf attraction in Coppergate Centre, has seen rapid growth and expansion over the past 18 months.
Already, 2022 is proving to be a busy year with the launch of a sixth signature drink, the opening of the Potions Express at York railway station and a second Hole in Wand in Blackpool opening in spring.
Stuart has previously managed several visitor attractions including Sealife, Legoland, Madame Tussauds, The Dungeons and Peter Rabbit in locations including York, Edinburgh, Manchester and Blackpool.
He also worked for the JORVIK Group as head of operations in York prior to joining Merlin Entertainments in 2016.
Ben Fry, co-founder of Potions Cauldron, said: "Our journey so far has been really exciting and whilst there has been challenges along the way like in any business, we see this appointment as a real step change as we prepare for the future."
His business partner Phil Pinder, said: ‘We are excited for Stuart to be joining The Potions Cauldron team, his skills and experience plug an identified gap and we are excited to see what he delivers.’
