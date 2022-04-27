COUNCILLORS in North Yorkshire have instructed lawyers to mount a legal challenge after it was confirmed plans for an asylum seekers base will go ahead.

The Home Office has confirmed that the plans to move 1,500 male refugees into the former RAF Linton-on-Ouse near York site within six weeks will now go ahead, despite the growing concerns of local residens, MPs and councillors.

And now, Dr Justin Ives, Hambleton District Council’s chief executive said the council has instructed lawyers to begin to mount a legal challenge against the Government's decision.

Dr Ives said: "My team has been working tirelessly, since the Government announced their plans for a centre for asylum seekers at Linton-on-Ouse, to fully understand the proposals and potential ramifications from both a local authority and the local community’s perspective.

"We have also been carefully listening to what local communities have been saying about the potential impact on Linton-on-Ouse, surrounding communities and our district in general.

"As the local authority, we are extremely disappointed by the lack of consultation and involvement on this so far and have made this clear to Government during our discussions.

“I want to be very clear that the council is fully committed to working with and supporting the local community of Linton-on-Ouse, as well as other surrounding communities going forward.

“I know there are great concerns about this proposal and the lack of consultation, but we as a council are determined to take whatever course of action is required to secure the best possible outcome for our district.”

The proposal for Linton-on-Ouse is part of the Government's new migration policy, which also includes sending some asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The men, aged between 18 and 40, will be housed at the base while their applications to stay in the UK are processed.