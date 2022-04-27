A STATUE worth more than £2,000 has been stolen from an art gallery in York - and police have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the suspected theft.

A bronze statue titled ‘Highland Falls’ was taken from York Fine Arts in Low Petergate, a family owned, independent gallery, at around 12.30pm on Sunday April 24.

Valued at more than £2,000 and measuring 17 inches by 15 inches by 6.5 inches, the limited edition piece features two stags fighting and is priced at around £2,550.

Deanna Dawkins, manager at York Fine Arts, said: "As part of a community of independent retailers attempting to recover from a pandemic, we feel it is our duty to share this kind of information and spread awareness of criminal activity in the hope that others may stay vigilant.

"It appears the two suspects were working together in a carefully choreographed operation, co-ordinating their movements and distracting or requesting assistance from staff to create the windows of opportunity they required.

"Even more worryingly, the two were taking advantage of a global pandemic and wearing face masks, making a robbery in broad daylight that much more accessible - and that much harder to prosecute."

North Yorkshire Police have released two CCTV images of men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident at the art gallery.

"One of the men seen on CCTV footage walks using a stick or cane - and the second man has tattoos on both hands," a spokesperson for the force said.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch as soon as possible if they recognise the men in the images or any information that could help to locate the bronze statue.

If you can help, you are asked to email alastair.graham-merrett@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Safer Neighbourhood Service Desk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling the team on on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number: 12220069789 when passing on information that could assist the investigation.