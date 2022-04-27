THE Traditional May Fair has returns to Northallerton tomorrow (Thursday) after a two-year gap due to the Covid pandemic.
The Showman's Guild of Great Britain Northern Section Fair runs five days until Monday May 2 the High Street will be filled with rides and side shows, bringing thousands of people into the district.
Parking, together with bus and taxi collection points, are changed until Tuesday May 3 at 12 noon. Parts of the High Street between Zetland Street and The Buck Inn will be closed during the fair’s opening hours as the fair is set up and dismantled. Diversion routes will be posted throughout the town for drivers.
Alternative arrangements are as follows:
The Applegarth long and short stay, Crosby Road long stay and Hambleton Forum long and short stay pay and display car parks will operate as usual, except for a small number of parking bays in the long stay area of the Applegarth Car Park which will be used by the Showmen’s Guild. Heavy goods vehicle parking will still be available in the Applegarth long stay car park. The Civic Centre Car Park will also be available for parking.
Bus stops will be moved to Zetland Street for northbound services and by the library for southbound services.
The Saturday market will be relocated to the area between Zetland Street and Romanby Road.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here