Three York and North Yorkshire MPs - and one former MP from the county - have been banned from going to Russia.
All four are on the list of 287 parliamentarians sanctioned by the Kremlin today.
They are Nigel Adams (Selby and Ainsty), Kevin Hollinrake (Thirsk and Malton) and Rachael Maskell (York Central).
The list includes several former MPs such as John Grogan, who held the Selby seat until he retired from politics 12 years ago.
Boris Johnson, who was himself sanctioned by the Kremlin earlier this month, told the House of Commons MPs "should regard it as a badge of honour" to be included on the list. Others spoke of their "delight" and "pride" in being sanctioned.
In March, Britain sanctioned many members of the Russian parliament, the Duma, for supporting the invasion of Ukraine.
In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry said the people on the list "took the most active part in the establishment of anti-Russian sanctions instruments in London, and contribute to the groundless whipping up of Russophobic hysteria in the UK.
"The hostile rhetoric and far-fetched accusations coming from the mouths of British parliamentarians not only condone the hostile course of London, aimed at demonizing our country and its international isolation, but are also used by opponents of mutually respectful dialogue with Russia to undermine the foundation of bilateral co-operation."
