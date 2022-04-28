Thanks to everyone at York Hospital for my care
I VERY recently spent five days on Ward 15 at the York Teaching Hospital and would like to say just how very fortunate we all are to have this incredible service to help us when we are poorly.
The total dedication and loving care shown by every single NHS employee was and is wonderful and very inspiring from the cleaning team, catering people, nurse,s doctors, anaesthesiologists, other specialists, and volunteers - indeed everyone often working under very difficult circumstances helping people with all kinds of health issues, some very complex.
At all times the nursing staff went about their work quietly and with great professionalism and I am so very thankful for everything they did to help me. Bless you all.
Sean Atkinson
Gillygate,
York
