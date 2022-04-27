A FORMER navy officer has won £5,000 on the veterans lottery - and chose to donate back to support others.
Jerry Anderson, 70, from Harrogate, served for 32 years in the Royal Navy and was shocked to learn that he’d secured the winner’s cheque just a few months after signing up to play the Veterans’ Lottery.
“I only signed up to it last summer - I signed up because I wanted to contribute, I didn’t really expect I was going to win," Jerry said.
Even though Jerry plans to spend some of his winnings on an easier way of enjoying his North Yorkshire surroundings, the former Lieutenant Commander was still determined to help those in need.
“Now I’m getting on a bit and I’m 70 with dodgy knees, we’re going to buy two electric bikes. But I’m also going to donate some back – I want to help veterans a bit more," he said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel