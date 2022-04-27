FLY-TIPPING is on the increase, says Ryedale District Council, which is launching a campaign on the issue.

The council's Community Team will launch the Your Waste, Your Responsibility campaign at several events over the weekend of May 21– 22.

Staff will be on hand to talk to Ryedale’s residents about their waste responsibility at Sand Hutton Community Event, the Castle Howard Dog Show and both days of the Yorkshire Game & Country Fair at Scampston Hall.

Making sure rubbish is correctly disposed of is an individual’s responsibility and failure to do so can result in a fixed penalty notice or in some cases prosecution leading to an unlimited fine.

In particular the council has seen an increase in fly-tips containing building materials, car parts, garden waste and household clearance materials as well as more rubbish being thrown from cars such as fast food wrappers.

As many large scale fly tips from this year are still under investigation details are not yet able to be revealed however in 2021 the authority recorded 255 instances of fly-tipping in Ryedale, up 20% from the year before.

Margaret Wallace, Director for People and Resource, said: “Fly-tipping damages our environments and disrupts our communities.

“As we move into the warmer months, citizens rightly want to take advantage of exploring the district’s beautiful landscapes and should be able to do so without being blighted by piles of rubbish left illegally.

“It is vital that residents are aware of their legal obligations when it comes to getting rid of their rubbish which is why we are launching our new campaign.”

Ryedale residents can dispose of waste in a number of ways including their wheelie bins and recycling boxes, at Household Waste and Recycling Centres and by using the Council’s bulky waste collection service.

Those who choose to hire a private waste company need to make sure it has a waste carrier’s licence, is registered with the environment agency and will dispose of things legally and responsibly.

Council staff have also seen a high number of items being left next to recycling bins at Mini Recycling Centres and would like to remind residents that if a bin is full then rubbish should be taken elsewhere.

Residents can find out their nearest Household Waste and mini recycling centres, including their opening times, on the Council’s website here.

The bulky waste collections offered by Ryedale District Council include freestanding furniture, fridges, freezers, carpets and garden equipment.