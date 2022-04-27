A HOSPICE has launched its annual Sunflower Memories Appeal – which is encouraging the community to rally round and support patient care
The appeal, launched by Saint Catherine's, focuses on the image of the sunflower, which is used all over the world as the emblem of the hospice movement.
Featuring in this year’s appeal is Mark Catchpole, of Scarborough, who has shared his story of how Saint Catherine’s cared for his wife Robina before she passed away in January this year.
Mark said: "The care Robina received was just amazing. Witnessing first-hand the care and comfort Saint Catherine’s provides, from the nurses to the cleaners and catering staff, it will live with me forever. I can’t think of a better cause.
"You can help Saint Catherine’s too by taking part in this year’s Sunflower Memories Appeal. All the proceeds go towards patient care and you can help ensure other families receive outstanding care."
There are a number of ways you can get involved, including donating online, organising a yellow-themed event or donating over the phone.
Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager, said: "By supporting the appeal, you will be helping to ensure that people just like Robina and Mark receive the specialist care and support they need."
