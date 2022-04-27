A YORK-based housebuilder has been awarded a five-star rating as it looks to open about 75 new sites during the first half of 2022.

Persimmon, which secured a five-star rating in the annual HBF survey for the first time in its history, had opened more than half of its new outlets by the end of March 2022.

The UK’s second largest housebuilder now has about 300 active UK sites and is looking to buy more of the market and further boost its sales.

A new home, under construction at Persimmon's Germany Beck site in York

The group’s trading update for January 2022 to date revealed forward sales position, including year-to-date legal completions, fell just short of last year’s £3bn, at around £2.8bn.

Dean Finch, Group chief executive, said: “Persimmon continues to perform well.

"We are currently trading in line with expectations, demand remains strong, our private average sales rates are about two per cent higher year on year and we have a robust forward order book of about £2.8bn.

“As expected, reflecting the profile of outlet openings, we anticipate that completions this year will be weighted towards the second half, with first half completions being lower than those delivered in the first half of 2021.

"We continue to expect to deliver volume growth for the full year 2022 of around four to seven per cent of 2021 levels, with resilient industry-leading margins.

“We were delighted to be awarded a five-star rating in the annual HBF survey for the first time in our history and are determined to continue to build on this excellent progress, delivering high-quality homes consistently to our customers.

“Earlier this month we signed the Government’s pledge on cladding removal and fire safety remediation, the principles of which are consistent with the commitment we announced over a year ago.

"As such, we continue to believe the £75m provision we have already set aside remains appropriate."

Work underway on a new access road to Persimmon's Germany Beck development, beside Fulford School

He added: "The UK housing market remains supportive and Persimmon is well-placed for the future, with a strong and experienced senior management team, positive momentum in outlet openings, improving build quality and customer service and growing land holdings with industry-leading embedded margins.

"While we remain mindful of current uncertainties, particularly regarding consumer confidence, rising interest rates and the impact of the tragic conflict in Ukraine, the board is confident of the Group’s future disciplined growth and success.”

Demand for Persimmon's new homes continues to outstrip supply with good levels of customer enquiries and cancellation rates remaining low.

The average selling price for homes is about £266,000, up from £252,000 last year.

Persimmon said it was continuing to invest in land opportunities to provide a strong platform for future growth.

The company also continues to find efficiencies in its build programme and security in its supply chain, through its Space4 timber frame facility, as well as its Brickworks and Tileworks manufacturing facilities.