A BREWERY in North Yorkshire is taking to the skies after securing a major deal with a popular airline.
Black Sheep Brewery has entered into an exclusive partnership with Jet2.com, which will see its Black Sheep Ale available on all of the airline’s flights from across its ten UK bases from May 1.
The two Yorkshire businesses have combined to give passengers a particularly unique experience in the sky, with Black Sheep Ale available for the first time onboard Jet2 flights in a 330ml can.
Charlene Lyons, chief executive of Black Sheep Brewery, said: “We’re incredibly proud of this agreement with Jet2.com to feature Black Sheep Ale on flights to and from the UK, which will introduce one of Yorkshire’s best exports to new audiences.
“This is a great collaboration between two Yorkshire companies that will also offer international visitors to Britain a taste of our wonderful county before they touch down in the UK.”
Produced at Black Sheep’s North Yorkshire brewery, the cans will feature as part of Jet2.com’s new in-flight summer menu, offering a wide selection of tasty snacks, healthy food options, sweet treats and plenty of refreshing drinks for customers to enjoy whilst in the sky.
