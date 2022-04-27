A GROUP of friends are to take on a trip from Essex to Benidorm in their ‘banger’ car to raise vital funds for a hospice.
George Oseland, with friends Matthew Walpole, Josef Galinski, Barry Galinski, Andy Cunningham and dad Gary Oseland will be setting off on Tuesday May 3, making their way to Benidorm in their Volkswagen Sharan - all to raise funds for Saint Catherine's Hospice.
George, whose mum was cared for by the hospice 10 years ago, said: “We’re really looking forward to the trip, it was originally planned in for 2020 but the pandemic has meant it’s been delayed two years now.
"I’ve got first-hand experience of the great work Saint Catherine’s do in the community - and we wanted to use this opportunity to raise money for such a wonderful charity."
If you would like to sponsor them on their trip, visit their donation page at: https://bit.ly/3viPppD
