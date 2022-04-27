AN MP said he is "disappointed" as plans for an asylum seeker base near York are set to go ahead, the Home Office has confirmed.

Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, along with the Leader of Hambleton Council, Councillor Mark Robson, met with the Immigration Minister and Home Office officials on Tuesday (April 26) regarding the proposed asylum site in Linton-on-Ouse.

Villagers have been told the Home Office plans to move the first of 1,500 male migrants onto the former RAF Linton-on-Ouse base within six weeks.

But, many local residents are worried about the effect of the proposal on their small village and their safety - and over the weekend the village's hall was packed out for a meeting on the subject, with many people unable to get in.

During the meeting with the Home Office on Tuesday, Mr Hollinrake said they made clear during a "very frank" exchange of views that they need to go back to the drawing board on the base.

Hollinrake has also raised this with the Prime Minister earlier this week as well as meeting with and writing to the Home Secretary last week.

The MP said: "Unfortunately, the Home Office have made clear its intention to press ahead with the plans. Cllr Robson and and I made clear our disappointment at the lack of consultation and expressed the points that have been raised by residents and additional ones.

"It simply should not be the case that the site's availability alone determines its suitability. Nevertheless, it does appear the Home Office will proceed with the plans without pause for reflection. As such, Cllr Robson and I will explore options, including legal challenge."

The plans state that the migrants at the Linton-on-Ouse base would be able to come and go as they wished for months while their cases are being considered, apart from some who would be kept in a detention centre.