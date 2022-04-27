COUNCILLORS in York are inviting parents and carers to attend a meeting next week to outline the next steps in the process to determine the future of a school.
City of York Council is organising a meeting with parents and carers with pupils at Naburn Primary School, together with members of the village community, to discuss the future of the school.
Last month, the school was issued with a rating of ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted after a December inspection.
If a school funded by the local authority is judged as ‘inadequate’ then it must become an academy, according to Government rules.
Parents and local residents are invited to the meeting at the school on Thursday May 5 from 5.30-6.30pm.
Representatives from the council, Diocese and the school will provide an update on the process that was agreed by the council’s executive earlier this month.
This will see the council follow a ‘twin track’ approach, working to identify an academy sponsor for the school within the next six to eight months, whilst beginning a consultation to consider the future of primary school places in Naburn.
City of York Council identified the school as being vulnerable in 2019 and gave leaders extra support, but it did not prevent the overall decline in standards.
