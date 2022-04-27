EAST Riding Leisure are looking for new lifeguards to join their teams at their health and wellbeing centres across the area.
All centres currently have vacancies for full time, part time or casual staff and are particularly interested in people who are available to work during the day.
The organisation welcomes qualified applicants, as well as those with no prior experience in pool safety.
Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for culture and leisure assets, said: “Lifeguards are vital to pool safety and do an incredible job protecting the public at pools across the East Riding. I encourage all those interested in becoming a lifeguard to contact East Riding Leisure and find out more about this exciting opportunity.”
A lifeguard’s role is to monitor customers in the pool, ensuring they have a safe and enjoyable experience but also to be vigilant and ready to intervene when necessary.
Those interested must either have, or have registered for, the National Pool Lifeguard Qualification (NPLQ). The prerequisites for the course are being over 16 years old and being able to demonstrate swimming ability. After passing the qualification, individuals will be able to work as a lifeguard.
To apply for a lifeguarding role, visit the East Riding of Yorkshire Council website.
