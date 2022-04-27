A POLICE staff member was assaulted by a gang of youths.
A large number of youths congregated in the Foxwood area of York - Askham Lane, Westfield Place and Westfield Park - on Monday, April 25, between 5.30pm and 6.45pm.
A Police Community Support Officer was assaulted when officers went to deal with the incident, among several public order offences as well as anti social behaviour.
Senior Commander for York, Superintendent Mark Khan from North Yorkshire Police said: "This type of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated on the streets of York.
“I am appalled that a member of police staff was assaulted during this incident.
"This member of staff is now receiving support and we will be taking swift action to deal with those responsible.
“Once again, I would urge members of the local community to work with the police and pass on any information that could assist with our live investigation immediately.”
North Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation into the incident, which involves reviewing body-worn video from the officers that dealt with the incident.
Anyone who has any information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Please quote North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220069859 when passing information.
