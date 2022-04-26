A VAN was seized by police near York today after a 'full house' of vehicle offences was found.
Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, said information was received about a vehicle in the York area and a full house was discovered when it was stopped at Copmanthorpe.
He said it had no insurance, no licence, no MOT, no tax and two defective tyres, and the vehicle was seized and reported.
