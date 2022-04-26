THE occupants of a vehicle suffered serious injuries in a crash on a North Yorkshire road today.
Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, said the collision happened on the A172 near Stokesley.
He said the occupants were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, adding that he was proud to work with fire and ambulance service colleagues when people most needed them all.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here