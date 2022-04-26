A CAR has crashed into a house in Selby.
Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, tweeted that the vehicle ended up colliding with the house after a road traffic collision.
"Thankfully there were no injuries and inquiries are ongoing around the circumstances of the collision," he said, thanking North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service colleagues for their assistance at the scene.
