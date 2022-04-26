THE Home Office intends to press ahead with an asylum seeker centre near York, despite strong opposition, an MP revealed tonight.
Kevin Hollinrake, Conservative MP for Thirsk & Malton, said he will now explore the possibility of legal action to block the plans for a reception centre for up to 1,500 asylum seekers at the former RAF Linton on Ouse base.
He said that he and Hambleton Council leader Mark Robson had had a meeting today with Immigration Minister Kevin Foster and officials.
"We have made clear during a very frank exchange of views we need to go back to the drawing board on this," he said, adding that he had raised this with the Prime Minister earlier this week.
"Unfortunately, the Home Office have made clear its intention to press ahead with the plans.
"Cllr Robson and and I made clear our disappointment at the lack of consultation and expressed the points that have been raised by residents (and additional ones).
"It simply should not be the case that the site's availability alone determines its suitability. Nevertheless, it does appear the Home Office will proceed with the plans without pause for reflection.
"As such, Cllr Robson and I will explore options, including legal challenge."
