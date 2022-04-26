A POLICE officer was assaulted after a large group of youths caused havoc in York.
A police chief today said he was "appalled" by the outbreak of disorder in the Foxwood area on Monday night (April 25).
North Yorkshire Police said a large number of youths gathered between 5.30pm and 6.45pm.
A police spokesperson said officers attended and while dealing with the incident a PCSO (police community support officer) was assaulted.
There were also several public order offences as well as anti-social-behaviour, the spokesperson added.
The youths were said to have gathered in Askham Lane, Westfield Place and Westfield Park.
Officers have now launched an investigation into the incident.
The inquiries involve reviewing body worn video from the officers that dealt with the incident.
Senior commander for York, Superintendent Mark Khan, from North Yorkshire Police, said: “This type of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated on the streets of York.
“I am appalled that a member of police staff was assaulted during this incident. This member of staff is now receiving support and we will be taking swift action to deal with those responsible.
“Once again, I would urge members of the local community to work with the police and pass on any information that could assist with our live investigation immediately.”
Anyone who has any information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Please quote North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220069859 when passing information.
