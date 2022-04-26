MPs from across York and North Yorkshire have called on the Government to locate Great British Rail HQ in York.
York Central MP Rachael Maskell said that by locating it in York, Britain could “ignite a new transport revolution” in the city.
York recently submitted a bid to the Department of Transport and the Government is expected to publish a shortlist of bidders in May.
Leading the Future of Rail debate in Westminster, Ms Maskell said: "Great British Railways Headquarters will be no add on in York and North Yorkshire. It will anchor Britain’s rail future, it will ignite Britain’s rail ambition and it will, like no other place can, deliver the next chapter of our Great British Railways revolution.
"This is the pride of my rail city and this is our offer to the future of rail.
"York Made the Railways and the Railways made York. York is where this revolution will occur."
