STREET rangers have recovered more than £8,000 worth of stolen goods for city centre businesses within a week.

York city centre welcomed more than 464,000 people during the Easter holidays, according to the latest weekly footfall report by Springboard.

An 'unfortunate side effect' of visitor numbers returning is that criminals gangs take advantage of the busy period, says the York Business Improvement District (BID) whose rangers recovered £8,345 worth of stolen goods.

Andrew Lowson, executive director of York BID, said: ‘We understand from partner intelligence that there are a few gangs operating in York at present, so we would ask all businesses to make their staff aware of this and to be alert.

"The BID street rangers are not just reactive and can visit businesses to provide support and highlight measures to reduce the risk of theft."

The rangers are a familiar and friendly presence on York’s shopping streets, welcoming visitors, and providing a range of support to businesses and the public.

They are trained in first aid, dementia and visual impairment awareness and river safety, and are also the first point of contact for many businesses in tackling and preventing crime.

Stuart Williams, the BID’s engagement ranger, said: ‘The street rangers are proud to have helped businesses recover such a high value.

"This would not have been possible without the vigilance of staff within these businesses. The street rangers are always willing to help any business that needs our support."

The rangers are funded by York businesses to enhance safety and provide a friendly and reassuring presence in the city centre.

They have been operational for six years and played a key role in York securing Purple Flag status earlier this year. If you are a business in the city centre and need the support of the Street Rangers, you can contact them on 07809 900794.

To provide further support to businesses, York BID has announced plans to provide Customer Service training, with a specific focus on shoplifting.

The training will cover how to identify potential offenders, the methods used by offenders, practical measures that businesses can put in place to deter crime, and the information required when a crime has taken place.

If your business is based in York city centre, contact info@theyorkbid.com to register your interest.

The York BID is a business-led partnership aimed at making improvements to York city centre.

It is funded by businesses occupying commercial premises with a rateable value of over £17,500 in the city centre, who pay one per cent of their rateable value each year to the BID.

The BID recently introduced a voluntary membership scheme enabling operators, with a lower rateable value who would not automatically be part of it, to opt in.