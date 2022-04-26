TWO men are wanted after failing to attend court for animal cruelty charges.
Brothers Robbie Nelson, 23, charged with cruelty cruelty, and Charlie Nelson, 27, convicted of animal cruelty and awaiting sentencing, both from Harrogate, are wanted on warrant after failing to attend court.
.York Magistrates' Court have issued warrants for their arrests and enquiries have been ongoing to locate them.
North Yorkshire Police believe that the brothers are in the Harrogate area.
If you see either of them, or have any info about where they could be, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12210262539
Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.
