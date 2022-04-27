A NEW head chef has taken the reins at a York bar following the success of its temporary pop-up kitchen.

Kieran Duffy is now in charge of Forage Bar & Kitchen's culinary offering as the business announces plans to make it permanent due to its popularity since its launch in November 2021.

The news comes as the company behind Forage - the eco-conscious, sustainable cocktail bar in Little Stonegate - is poised to hit £850,000 turnover this financial year.

Forage founder and expert mixologist, Callum Houston, started Yorkshire Bartender in 2016 during preparations for his wedding as a means to pay for his fiancee's wedding dress.

Callum Houston, founder of Forage in York which opened as a pop-up concept in November 2021.

He saw a gap in the market for a premium mobile bar, and was taking 400 bookings just two years later.

By March 2020, the company had five full-time employees, and 30 contractors.

In August that year, Callum also invested in a gin still and began trialling gin production on a small scale.

Fast forward to January 2022 and the company now produces a rum and six gins.

The Yorkshire Explorer distillery employs two full-time members of staff and can produce 1,000 litres a week.

After a temporary closure due to Covid, Callum relaunched Yorkshire Bartender in June 2021.

The company attended more than 120 events between June to September, growing the team to six staff and 30 temps. It is now on track to reach £850,000 turnover this financial year.

Head chef Kieran has previously worked at the acclaimed Roots restaurant and Le Cochon Aveugle in York.

He has curated a spring menu for Forage, featuring locally-sourced game, fish and seasonal produce, much of which is cooked on an open flame.

From brunch, casual lunch through to evening meals, the dishes can be shared or eaten individually. Examples of starters include pan-fried pigeon, duck fat hash with parmesan crisp and devilled sauce, as well as slip sole cooked in curried cultured butter, lemon and chive.

Mains include pan fried turbot with braised fennel, onion puree, fish veloute, wild garlic and black onion powder; and mushroom tortellini, barbecued oyster mushroom, fried shimeji mushroom and mushroom dashi.

Features of the desserts menu include barbecued banana profiteroles with miso caramel; and Yuzu curd meringue pie.

Callum said: “It’s a major coup to have Kieran heading up the team.

"He is an accomplished and talented chef with flair and creativity in abundance and shares our passion about celebrating seasonal produce, and transforming it into delicious dishes.

"Great food; bold and exciting flavours; and sustainability are at the heart of everything we do and now runs through our entire offering.”

The announcement follows the launch of the Forage Speakeasy Charcuterie & Cocktail Bar in February, a behind-closed-doors bar offering cocktails and a menu in a restricted environment, only accessible to a few.

Forage has made a name locally for its wide range of cocktails, championing foraged ingredients, such as the 'Dolce & Banana', using a banana oil made from discarded banana skins, and the Fudge Liquor, using off-cuts of fudge from York's Fudge Kitchen.

Callum added: “Forage is about more than good food and drink - it's a place where people feel relaxed. It's an afternoon that turns into an evening, because when the service is friendly, the food exciting, the atmosphere easy and the music carefully pitched, our guests can't help but settle in.”