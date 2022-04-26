A CHAPEL in the heart of a village near York is on the market - with planning consent to be transformed into a three-bedroom home.

Plans to convert the Methodist Chapel in Main Street, Ryther, near Tadcaster, were granted full planning permission in June 2020.

The freehold is being advertised for offers over £200,000, offering families and investors a rare opportunity to buy an unusual building, and transform it into a contemporary detached house.

Construction first started on the chapel in 1905, which stands on the grounds of an earlier place of worship. The last service held there was in September 2009.

A condition of consent was that the development must begin within three years of the approval date.

As well as being in a sought-after location and having off-street parking, the property benefits from having no onward chain, says the selling agent, Stephensons.

Period front entrance doors open into a porch, which leads to the main body of the chapel which boasts stained glass casement windows as well as half-height panelling to all sides, and a vaulted and beamed ceiling.

Behind the worship area is a meeting room, a separate kitchen area and a side entrance.

Outside is an L-shaped store which forms part of the proposed living accommodation, says Stephensons. There are also lawned gardens and a small rear paddock.

The property is being offered for sale with vacant possession. Viewings are available by appointment.

The approved plans for the chapel can be viewed at Stephenson's office in Colliergate, York or via Selby District Council's 'open access' portal site.

A report to the planning committee which approved the conversion plans said a thorough ecological assessment had found no evidence of roosting bats or barn owls.

Officers believe it is unlikely the chapel would be reused for its original intended purposes and say the change of use represents a reasonable means of ensuring its conservation.

The applicants instructed a heritage consultant and submitted a heritage statement, which noted that although the chapel was of 'low archaeological, architectural and artistic interest', it made a positive contribution to the character and distinctiveness of the village.

Revised plans repositioned the rooflights in line with the existing windows and set back the first-floor bedroom and bathroom to allow the full length of the window to be revealed from the ground floor.

Officers felt the proposed changes had been carefully considered, and agreed that the level of harm was at the lower end of less than substantial.

"In summary, the applicants have demonstrated that harm to the non-designated heritage asset has been minimised and result in less than substantial harm to its significance."

It added that any harm was outweighed by securing the building's long-term future.