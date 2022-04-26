A MAN has been arrested after damage was caused to a property.
A man, 19, was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a property in Northallerton.
North Yorkshire Police were made aware of the incident on Friday, April 22, at just before 1am.
On arrival, officers were then made aware of further damage to vehicles and properties in the same area.
David Hunter, Chief Inspector for Hambleton and Richmondshire said: "This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no cause for community alarm.
“Following the incident, neighbourhood policing officers have engaged with residents in the area to provide reassurance.”
The suspect has been interviewed and released under investigation.
Anyone who has any information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220067597.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
