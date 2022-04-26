YORK-based rail firm Northern is advising customers travelling this May bank holiday weekend to check before they travel and be flexible with their journeys.
Trains are expected to be very busy between Saturday, April 30 and Monday, May 2 across the Northern network.
In addition, engineering work on some routes in the North East will see some trains replaced by buses, meaning longer travel times.
Buses will replace trains between Newcastle, Sunderland and Hartlepool on both Saturday and Sunday.
Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern, asked customers to plan ahead this bank holiday weekend.
She said: “We know the bank holiday provides a great opportunity for people to get out, explore and enjoy all the North of England has to offer.
“We’re doing all we can to prepare for the weekend and are also asking our customers to plan ahead, expect services to be busy, allow extra time for journeys and, where possible, to avoid travelling during the busiest times.”
For full details of Northern’s timetables – and the planned engineering work visit northernrailway.co.uk.
Train times can also be checked via National Rail Enquiries.
