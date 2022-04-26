A STALKER, who told lies to cause distress to his victim and her family, has been sent to prison.

Timothy Philip Lee Millward, 44, of Redfield Way, Scarborough, pleaded guilty at York Crown Court on Friday, April 22, to stalking with the intent to cause harm and distress, perverting the course of justice and unauthorised computer access.

He has been sent to prison for five years and 11 months.

The court heard that Millward became obsessed with the victim after a short time of working together at a Scarborough hotel.

He attempted to start a romantic relationship with the victim, but she turned him down.

Millward then falsely reported the victim as kidnapped and claimed to have received demands for cash to North Yorkshire Police, in an attempt to frame her for attempted fraud.

After officers found her safe, they arrested her, as the evidence at the time pointed towards her involvement.

The victim denied all knowledge of the kidnap hoax, and as the investigation continued, forensic phone analysis revealed that Millward was behind it.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family received malicious messages over social media.

Phone evidence revealed Millward had hacked into her Instagram account and taken family photos to set up fake accounts in her name to harass members of her family.

In her statement, the victim described how this was 'the worst struggle she has had to overcome in her life' and how she 'never knew someone could create such pain without physically hurting her'.

She described the change in herself, and how the messages she and her family received had caused a downward spiral.

A member of her family described how Millward’s behaviour had 'drained the life out of the family.’

Detective Constable Rachael Hughes from Scarborough Criminal Investigation Department said: "The lengths Millward went to wreak havoc and cause such alarm and distress to the victim and her family were just unbelievable.

“He fabricated a false kidnap claim in an attempt to frame her for attempted fraud and isolate her by destroying her family relationships, but unequivocal digital and DNA evidence put the phone, which was the source of all this misery, firmly in Millward’s hand.

"I hope this sends a clear message to those who cause so much damage to people’s lives through stalking and harassment – we will pursue you and no matter how complicated a story you try to weave, we will unpick it, find the truth and will put you before the courts.”