A FESTIVAL celebrating four decades of style is returning to York for the first time since 2019 - after a break during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 10th Festival of Vintage returns to York Racecourse on April 30, after a break due to Covid restrictions. The event can continue largely due to loyal visitors support, who donated their tickets back to the family run festival after the last-minute cancellation in 2020.

Festival organiser, Keeley Rosendale, said: "It’s the 10th anniversary I thought would never happen. The 2020 and subsequent 2021 cancellation left us as a small festival organiser, not knowing whether we could ever run the event again.

"Our faithful regular visitors, that flock from across the UK rallied around, donating their purchased tickets to help us come back and to look forward, preparing for this year’s event.

"It is a nostalgic weekend attracting thousands of visitors, giving a feeling of being transported back in time. Enjoy a packed programme at this popular weekender with DJ’s, hair stylists, vintage dance classes, classic vehicles and displays across both days."

There is also a packed line-up of live music on the two stages, offering an entertaining mix of swing, rock and roll and wartime big band sounds.

The festival celebrates four decades of style with over 150 hand-picked vintage dealers from across the UK selling over 100,000 vintage items from 1930’s-1960’s within the vintage arcade - and another 50 top quality Repro Brands in the Nostalgia Hall.

"This event is a honey pot for vintage collectors and enthusiasts, be it fashion, home-wares, music, jewellery – there is something here for everyone," Keeley added.

Visitors are encouraged to get into the spirit of things by dressing in their favourite era, to help make it a truly nostalgic day out for the whole family.

Those who do choose to dress up can enter the Best Dressed contest and strut their stuff down the catwalk to wow the judges and win cash prizes.

At the last Festival of Vintage in 2019, around 4,000 stylishly-dressed visitors took part in a series of events - and showed off their vintage threads. On the day, the entertainment featured a joint talk from Maggie Mae’s Vintage and The House of Foxy, which looked at the fashions of the 1930s and 1940s, how they had been reproduced over the years and stylists and barbers from around the country also showed off their skills to visitors.

Tickets for this year's Festival of Vintage in York are priced at £18 per adult per day on the door. The doors will be open from 10am-5pm both days.

For more details on the event, visit the website at: www.festivalofvintage.co.uk