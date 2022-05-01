Zeus is a five-and-a-half year-old mastiff cross who has been at the York RSPCA's Animal Home in Landing Lane for 144 days now.

Staff at the centre say that, despite an earlier appeal for a adopter through the pages of The Press, there has so far been very little suitable interest in him.

"So we are appealing for a second time to see if there is anyone out there who is suitable and willing to give this big boy his happy ever after," a member of staff at the animal home said.

Zeus was taken to the centre by an RSPCA Inspector after he had been found abandoned by his previous owner.

He was in an emaciated state, with nearly all his bones visible to the eye.

"Poor Zeus was hungry, tired and scared but the relief that he had been rescued was clear to see," the staff member said.

"Staff say that, with a warm bed, lots of good food and a bucket load of TLC, Zeus has flourished into an 'amazing dog'.

"Zeus can sometimes forget how big he is and be quite strong on the lead, but staff and volunteers have been working on this and he is much better, " the staff member said.

"Adopters will need to be able to continue with some extra training on this. He is very keen to learn and is very motivated so learning new things is not difficult for him and he gets more time to spend with his people.

"Zeus is a happy, playful and friendly dog who just needs his chance to shine. He will make a great pet given the chance."

Zeus is sociable with other dogs of similar size and could live with children aged 13 years and over.