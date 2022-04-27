THE National Trust will be inviting visitors to 'go back to nature' when they visit Nunnington Hall this bank holiday weekend.
The historic hall near Helmsley will be holding its annual 'Nature at Nunnington' event on Sunday May 1 and Monday May 2.
Visitors of all ages be invited to get up close and personal with some creepy crawlies, make a bird feeder or be a bug detective in the garden.
But the Hall’s organic garden will be the true star of the show as the spring colours blossom.
Visitors will be able to get some top tips from the National Trust gardeners about how you can help nature thrive at home.
There will also be activities and talks to keep all ages occupied.
Hannah Highsted, the Hall's visitor experience officer, said: ‘Nature at Nunnington is packed full of fun activities for everyone. You can join the gardeners for nature talks, take away some cress to grow at home, handle some creepy crawlies, go searching for bugs in the meadows, or just sit back and relax in the deckchairs in Nunnington’s beautiful garden."
