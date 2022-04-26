A nationwide cost of living index says it takes the average York worker 3 minutes 38 seconds to earn enough money to buy a Greggs sausage roll.

InvestingReviews.co.uk commissioned senior independent economist John Hawksworth to carry out the study of 100 cities and towns across Great Britain, measuring the amount of time a typical full-time employee has to work to afford a takeaway sausage roll from the famous bakery.

He found the hardest earned sausage rolls were in Lichfield (4mins and 54secs) with Londoners having to work the shortest at 2 minutes 58 seconds.

In our region, Doncaster came 92nd on 4 mins 39, Rotherham 80th on 4min 27, Hull 68th on 4 min 16, Darlington 53rd on 4min 8, Sheffield 52nd with 4 min 7, Leeds came 41st on 3 min 56. York was top in our region at 21st with 3 min 38.

The Greggs Sausage Roll Index- loosely based on the famous Big Mac Index published by the Economist since 1986, is the first known use of Sausage Roll-onomics as a benchmark tool to compare UK living standards.

The approach was to take the latest available estimates of median gross hourly pay for full-time employees from the 2021 ONS Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings (ASHE) and adjust them according to the latest available estimate from the ONS of regular pay growth in the three months to February 2022 as compared to a year earlier.1

Regular pay growth was used to avoid distortions due to high but volatile bonuses in the financial services sector, and the study focused on median pay rather than average earnings for similar reasons.

The fastest earned sausage rolls were mostly in the South East with London (2mins 58secs), Oxford (3mins 15secs), Slough, Guildford (both 3mins 16secs) and Derby (3mins 17secs) making up the top five.

Derby’s high ranking is indicative of the city’s relatively high earnings levels while Scotland also performed well with both Glasgow and Edinburgh in the Top 25, reflecting the fact that its median hourly pay rate is slightly above the national average.

Greggs’ spiritual home of Newcastle-upon-Tyne — where the late John Gregg opened his first shop in 1951 — managed only 30th place in the list of the country’s fastest earned sausage rolls. Geordies had to work an estimated 3mins 46secs to scrape together the necessary funds.

Further down the list, Cardiff came 40th with people working 3mins 54secs for their sausage roll while Swansea was lower still in 57th place with 4mins 12secs of effort required.

Greggs sells approximately 2.5million sausage rolls a week across more than 2,000 shops with takeaway sausage rolls typically priced at £1.05.