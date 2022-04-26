Looking for a furry friend to introduce to your home? Look no further.

The RSPCA in York has three lovely cats looking for their forever homes.

But don’t forget to visit the RSPCA website to see what other animals need your love.

Mr Jinx, Male

Approx 7 years old

Mr Jinx (RSPCA)

Mr Jinx has sadly lived most of his life on the streets. The trauma of this has left him nervous about people he doesn’t know, so potential adopters will need to give him plenty of time to adjust.

He will need to be a permanent house cat and will need to be the only pet in the home. He will also need a spare room in the house that can be his own safe space to retreat to.

Mr Jinx has had a tough life but deserves to find his happy home. Find out more about him here.

Merlin, Male

2 years old

Merlin (RSPCA)

Merlin arrived at the centre due to his owner moving and being unable to take him with them. m. He is a friendly boy who will need a quiet home with adopters who will let him just do his own thing, he loves a fuss but will then happily take himself off for some quiet time on his own.

He likes to go out and about so will need a home away from busy roads. He will also need an adult only, pet free home.

You can find out more about Merlin here.

Maisie, Female

10.5 years old

Maisie (RSPCA)

Maisie was found as an unclaimed stray and is now looking for her forever family to love her.

She is a very quiet and low maintenance girl, she is happy with a comfy bed, good food and lots of affection.

She is on daily medication for arthritis in her back legs, but don’t let this put you off as she is a lovely girl.

Maisie will need to be the only pet in the home, is suitable to live with children aged 13 years and over and will need to be a permanent house cat.

Find out more about her here.

