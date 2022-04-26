A CAR appears to have been left abandoned in a York car park for two months.
The Press previously reported that St George's Field car park became flooded following the heavy rainfall of Storm Franklin in February, causing the River Ouse to burst its banks.
Ten cars were stuck in the flooded car park, with five still remaining under the floodwaters a week later.
Howver, one car still remains in the car park.
This is despite the mud left by the floods has been cleaned around the car, except the mud caked underneath the vehicle, and the driver-side window is left open.
The Press has approached the City of York council for comment, and we will publish as soon as we can.
