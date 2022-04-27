YORK Marina is set for a ‘resurrection’ after council planners approved an impressive restaurant extension.

Earlier this year, the marina based in Naburn, applied to extend the rear of its main restaurant to create a larger dining space. Internal reconfiguration would also provide a new bar area, kitchen and toilets.

Altogether, the new Winter Garden restaurant would have 130 covers and help meet growing demand, which its existing facilities are struggling to cope with.

The application to City of York Council said the extension would help ‘resurrect’ the business, which has suffered during the pandemic and its lockdowns.

Naburn Parish Council had no objections and neighbours did not respond to consultation from City of York Council as part of the planning process.

Planning staff said in a report that an existing planning permission introduced the café and restaurant uses at the site, which would now ‘intensify.’

Their report said: “The proposal would introduce a new main dining room which would replace an existing large patio and outdoor dining space. Whilst there would be an increase in indoor accommodation, the proposal replaces existing outdoor dining space, and does not include the creation of a new outdoor dining or seating area.”

A larger building would not be excessive or disproportionate, so it would not harm the amenity of nearby residents or the character of the nearby area, and should be approved, they concluded.

York Marina, which bought by Phil and Pam Beakley in 2006, says it is ‘excited’ to gain approval and has published photos on social media showing the plans.

They said: “We are excited to have been granted planning permission to adapt our offering here at York Marina. Throughout the pandemic we have had to adapt our offering of catering and facilities and are excited to be able to put this project together with the well ventilated indoor / outdoor dining. Moving from temporary canopies that we have been using to a permanent environment where you can see the best of the river all year round.

“Alongside the new restaurant, we will be investing in internal alterations to the existing building adjacent to the restaurant, installing a second kitchen, and bar, with cold store.”

They continued: “We do not want to detract from the river scenescape and have decided a high spec slim frame aluminium and glass ‘Winter Garden’ restaurant, would be ideal for what the business needs to take it forwards and meet the needs of our customers.

“This Winter Garden is of the highest specification, including thermal efficiency, would be unobtrusive with it being fully glazed and the design is superb. The river front would be landscaped with steps to a lower patio area to complete the project.

“This facility will also provide a level access for disabled guests and make the running of the outside dining area much more efficient from a service point of view, as well as providing an amazing view of the river, wildfowl, and surrounding countryside.”

Work on the scheme is due to start in September, aiming to open by Christmas.