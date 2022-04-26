A THEATRE group is York are putting on a concert to raise money for Ukraine.

York Musical Theatre Company (YMTC), and amatuer theatre company, is putting on 'The Concert for Ukraine' to raise money for the charity Disaster's Emergency Committee's (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The company, along with other local theatre companies, will perform West End theatre songs including some from Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd, as well as from their next musical, Jekyll and Hyde.

As spokesperson for YMTC said: "As we have all been so horrified by the tragic images on the news every night from Ukraine, I felt determined to do something, however small to help.

"It seemed an ideal solution to put on a concert for people to enjoy and to raise funds at the same time.

The concert will be opened by a woman from Ukraine, Victoria.

The concert takes place at Our Lady's Church, Cornlands Road in York, on Saturday, April 30 at 7pm.

Tickets cost a minimum of £5 and are purchased at the door.

The theatre company asks if musical theatre isn't your thing or you are unable to attend, to please give a donation using this Just Giving link.

YMTC's Jekyll and Hyde show will be performed at The Joseph Rowntree Theatre from May, 25-28.