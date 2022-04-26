A DISCOUNT supermarket chain has its sights set on opening a new store at a York shopping centre - creating about 40 jobs.

Lidl GB has announced that it wants to redevelop the former TK Maxx site at Monks Cross into a modern Lidl store in a multi-million pound investment.

The company, which already has stores in James Street and Thanet Road in York, is consulting local residents on its draft plans ahead of submitting a planning application to City of York Council.

As well as transforming the former TK Maxx, off Monks Cross Drive, the plans also include a new drive-thru unit proposed at the corner of the site. This would be occupied by another brand, with an operator to be announced.

If approved, the new supermarket would feature facilities including a 1,456m2 sales area, Lidl’s popular in-store bakery and customer toilets.

It will also have 176 car parking spaces including eight parent and child, and six accessible spaces.

The proposal for the new Lidl store at Monks Cross Image: Lidl planning consultation documents

Two rapid electric vehicle charging points are included with potential to increase this with demand.

The scheme also includes landscaping with tree planting on the site.

The new store would create about 40 new local jobs, with Lidl holding its own as one of the highest-paying supermarkets.

As an employer, the retailer does not offer zero contract hours, and its entry level pay recently rose from £9.50 to £10.10 per hour, outside London.

A spokesman for Lidl GB said: “We are delighted at the prospect of bringing a new store to Monks Cross and hope that as many people as possible are able to participate in this public consultation.

"We look forward to sharing our plans and are excited to receive feedback from local residents.”

The public can view information about the draft plans and leave feedback at the consultation website: monkscross.expansion.lidl.co.uk.

Anyone who would like to discuss the proposals can call 0800 089 0361 or email lidlmonkscross@new-stores.co.uk.

The planning application will include a detailed transport assessment, which will be reviewed by the council's highways team, taking into account the store's expected busiest times.

Monks Cross is already home to Sainsbury's, Asda and Aldi stores.

The new supermarket forms part of the company's ongoing £1.3bn investment across the country in 2021 and 2022.

Lidl GB has overtaken the Co-op to become the sixth largest supermarket in the UK for the first time.

Since its launch in Great Britain in 1994, Lidl GB has grown to have more than 27,500 employees, more than 910 stores and 13 distribution centres in England, Scotland and Wales.

As part of the Schwarz retail group, Lidl is one of Europe’s leading organisations in the food retail industry.

The supermarket prides itself on providing quality products at the lowest possible prices and is passionate about working with British producers - it sources two thirds of its products from British suppliers.