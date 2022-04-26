A SIGN at a North Yorkshire business was kicked with the damage costing £400 to repair.
A man in his teens kicked a sign at Brookes Garage on Darlington Road, Richmond, on Friday, April 8, at 10.19pm.
The sign then cracked, costing £400 to repair.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, and in particular, who the suspect is.
The suspect is described as a white male in his late teens, and was wearing a dark tracksuit with a puffer coat on the night.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Outram 622.
You can also email Joanna.Outram@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220061562.
