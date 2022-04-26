AMBITIONS for a craft beer bar and restaurant in York city centre are moving forward with the submission of a planning application.
Last month, the Press reported that Bundobust had applied for a premises license for the site of the former Argos and Ladbrokes bookmakers at 11-13a Piccadilly.
Now, the company has applied to City of York Council to change the use of the building from retail and betting to bar and restaurant, with a new aluminium framed glass shopfront.
It said: “The proposal is to join the two existing units by forming an opening at ground floor between the two spaces. The existing retail and betting units will then be fitted out as a restaurant with bar, serving food through the day and evening. Lower ground floor will be utilised for storage and possible prep kitchen and toilets within this area.”
Founded by Mayur Patel and Marko Husak, Bundobust first opened in Leeds in 2014 and now has venues in Liverpool and Manchester.
It specialises in Indian street food and last year, opened its own brewery in Manchester to supply its restaurants.
Bundobust’s menu includes bar snacks, such as spicy nuts, along with snacks and sharing dishes, such as okra fries, bhaji butties, and Tarka Dhal with rice. They also serve local cask ales, and international beers.
