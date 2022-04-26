MILLIONS were gripped as the story of infamous "canoe man" John Darwin and his wife was retold in a gritty four-part series on ITV.

The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe told the story of the Seaton Carew couple who managed to swindle huge amounts of cash after faking John Darwin's death.

First airing on Sunday night, viewers were taken through the stages of their brazen plan as the series reached its finale on Wednesday.

But following its end, many have paid tribute to the show and the cast involved including Eddie Marsan, who played John Darwin and Monica Dolan, who played wife, Anne.

Monica Dolan as Anne Darwin in the ITV show Picture: PA

Monica Dolan in real life Picture: PA

Although the pair were criticised for their "fake" North East accents, many described how both characters played the roles "brilliantly."

Meanwhile, some were surprised by just how well show bosses managed to accurately replicate the Darwin's through the art of makeup and costume.

In the series, Dolan who featured in a number of shows and films in recent years including The Bill, Black Mirror and The Dig, is well and truly in character.

One person said: "Both Eddie Marsan and Monica Dolan are being interviewed and they both look absolutely nothing like the frumpy characters they play, hair, makeup and wardrobe deserve full credit."

Eddie Marsan, left, and playing his character John Darwin Picture: PA/ITV

Another said: "The acting was superb, especially from the actress Monica Dolan playing Anne."

But the reviews have not all been as kind, earlier this week the show's creator defended the North East accents used after viewers branded them “insulting”.

Chris Lang explained: "It's lovely people are so passionate about their own accents!

“John & Anne of course weren't from Seaton Carew, they only moved there in 2002. They were both born near Blackhall & over the next five decades lived and worked in (to name a few) Newcastle, Chester Le Street & Durham."

To catch up on old episodes of the series click here.