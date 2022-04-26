A YOUNG blind man has spoken of his devastation after he was attacked and had his beloved puppy stolen

It happened last night (Monday) when Mohammed Atta, 24, was walking his dog on Springfield Avenue in the Scholemoor area of Bradford.

Mohammed was with a friend, who was holding the puppy when a car "full of lads" pulled up.

The pair were attacked with what Mohammed thinks was a cricket or baseball bat before the puppy was taken.

He'd only had the pup, a 14-week-old American Bully, since last Friday and is desperate to get her back.

Mohammed said: "My whole life and my world revolve around my dogs.

"I'm devastated. I can't sleep, my mind is not at rest."

He said the last thing he heard was his puppy yelping as she was stolen.

"It's hurting that my dog is not here by my side.

"I'll do anything to get my baby girl home. I'm worried sick. I just can't believe this has happened to me."

To make the situation worse, the puppy is not microchipped and the appointment was booked for Wednesday.

"Please whoever has her just bring her home safe to me," Mohammed pleaded.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "Police are investigating a robbery which happened on Springfield Avenue, Bradford, last night.

"Officers were called at 21.59 to reports a man had been attacked while he was out walking his dog. The suspects stole his puppy.

"It’s believed the suspects left the scene in a Black Audi.

"Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information or who witnessed the robbery is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 13220221694 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus."