BUSINESSES in Harrogate are being invited to join the Institute of Directors at no cost.

Fully-funded membership is being offered for local businesses, with support from Harrogate Borough Council using Government Covid-19 business recovery funding.

IoD members receive a wide range of benefits including events, access to UK business hubs, expert advice, discounted professional development and an influential lobbying voice on policy matters.

Members include directors from large corporations to entrepreneurial start-ups.

Caroline Pullich, chair of IoD North Yorkshire, said: “The IoD exists to supports members to become better directors and develop their businesses. We do this by providing connections through our events, access to world-leading professional development courses and an influential lobbying voice to Government on the issues that matter most to businesses.

“During the pandemic, we helped to achieve important changes to insolvency rules and financial assistance for wage bills.

“We look forward to hearing from directors in the Harrogate district and welcoming them to our community. If you would like further information or would like to discuss any aspect of IoD membership, please get in touch.”

Trevor Watson, Harrogate council’s director of economy, environment and housing, said: “Helping business recover from the pandemic is important to the economy of the Harrogate district, and we’re pleased to be able to support IoD membership as part of that.

“Alongside our own and regional business support services, this new offer will help businesses to access advice that is tailored to their needs.”

To be eligible, directors must work for an SME business based in the Harrogate district and not have held an IoD membership within the previous two years from the date of enquiry. A maximum of two memberships are available per eligible business.

Applications are open. For details email helena.drake@iod.com.

Directors interested in taking up the fully-funded membership offer should contact senior branch manager Helena.drake@iod.com.