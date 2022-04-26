KFC is back on the menu at Monks Cross in York.

Euro Garages Ltd has resubmitted plans for a drive-thru and take-away in the south-west of the Asda car park.,

The move follows them withdrawing similar plans in February, which had been submitted before Christmas.

The restaurant would cover 208m2, seat 54 covers, and involve the removal of 41 parking spaces, leaving 769 serving the Asda superstore.

Some 20 full time and 20 part-time jobs would be created.

The latest plans, featuring a delivery collection point for JustEast/Deliveroo, etc, focus more on environmental measures that would be adopted.

The application to City of York Council says ‘cutting edge technology’ would be used to reduce energy use. Low-flow plumbing will reduce water use and cooking oil will be collected and recycled into ‘high-quality bio-diesel.’

CCTV would help ensure safety and there would be litter picking patrols.

The application added other sites in York had been considered for what would be the city’s third KFC but were found to be unsuitable.

The chosen corner of the car park was the ‘best site’ for ‘visibility and access’ and the application followed recent approval for retail pods and kiosks at Monks Cross. It would not affect the operation of the Asda and would provide “a high-quality addition to an existing retail site.”