With the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations soon to be in full swing, you might want to start getting prepared and gathering all the must-have products.

Well, look no further as one of the nation's favorite brands, Marks and Spencer, has all the Platinum Jubilee collectibles you could want.

From patriotic Union Jack-themed decorations, tote bags, and even themed biscuit tins, there's something for everyone.

Plus that's not all, with loads of great party extras including afternoon tea selections and even a happy hour cocktail gift set that will make the perfect addition to any Jubilee celebrations you've got planned.

Union Jack Throw. (Marks and Spencers)

Marks and Spencer Queen's Platinum Jubilee collection

Platinum Jubilee Light Up Scented Candle

Get this gorgeous Platinum Jubilee-themed scented candle that is fragranced with neroli, lime and bergamot to create an uplifting atmosphere.

Plus it's even embedded with silver glitter for extra sparkle and when for an extra surprise when you light the wick it triggers the integral LED lights.

With a design that shows of quirky selection of Royal-themed illustrations including a beefeater, a Royal guard, and a corgi.

You can get it now for just £9.50 online via the M&S store.

Pure Cotton Union Jack Jubilee Throw

Add this luxury pure-cotton throw to your home to give it some patriotic spirit with its all-over Union Jack print.

The design is made up of a flower print all over the blanket to get a more unique and modern look.

The Jubilee throw is available now with a retail price of £39.50 via the M&S website.

Union Jack Bunting. (Marks and Spencers)

Union Jack Jubilee Bunting

This decoration could become a permanent part of your home's design with the Union Jack flower printmaking a subtle patriotic theme.

With its 3 meter length and 20 flags featured, it would make the perfect addition to any party for the long Jubilee weekend.

It costs just £6 and you can get it now via M&S.

Pure Cotton Platinum Jubilee Tote Bag

Upgrade your shopping bag with this pure cotton Platinum Jubilee-themed tote bag that features royal illustrations.

With a Royal Guard, Bagpiper and even the Queen herself making an appearance on the durable canvas bag.

It also has two wide straps to sit comfortably on the shoulder and it only costs £6, and you can buy it now from the M&S website.

Afternoon tea collection. (Marks and SpencerS)

Ultimate Afternoon Tea Selection

Add to your Platinum Jubilee party with this Ultimate Afternoon Tea selection that has everything you need to make the perfect party.

It includes a Victoria Sandwich cake, Viennese milk chocolate dipper fingers, chocolate brownie mini bites, strawberry and collected cream sponge roll, four cherry Bakewell tarts, shortbread fingers, ground coffee, and 80 red label teabags.

The yummy selection of treats costs £20 altogether and you can order it now from the M&S website.

Rotating Musical Shortbread Tin

Filled with all butter Scottish shortbread and all butter strawberries and clotted cream shortbread​ this unique tin is a must-have.

The limited-edition collectible tin has a royal inspired designer with the landmark even marked on the lid to mark 70 years of the Queen's service.

Plus it comes with an extra surprise thanks to its musical extra as when you turn it, it starts playing a royal theme.

However, the tin is store exclusive so you'll need to visit your local store to bag one.