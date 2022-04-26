The attempts by City of York Council’s ruling coalition of Lib Dems and Greens to justify their ban on disabled parking in the city centre is falling apart.
First they told us the Blue Badge ban was needed to support social distancing. Then they said it was brought in so York could have continental-style pavement cafes. Finally they claimed it was to prevent a terrorist attack. This latest excuse has now unravelled as North Yorkshire Police have confirmed York city centre is at no greater risk than anywhere else (The Press, April 21).
The ruling coalition is taking us for fools. It is time they reversed their discriminatory ban on blue badge parking.
Danny Golding, Albemarle Road, York
