Let’s set up a Yorkshire heritage list. Ideas here...
So York is relaunching its UNESCO World Heritage Site bid (The Press, April 18). The trouble is, if the city council really has this on their wish list, they have to battle against themselves, as councillors and planners nod through too big, too bland, too boring and too soaring buildings and developments with which to blight York’s chances. Who’ll win? The City of York Council or the City of York Council?
Meanwhile, how about a Yorkshire heritage site list featuring one hundred places, buildings, items or artefacts. We’ll struggle to whittle the total down to just a hundred. Let’s see - er - York Minster, Yorkshire Dales National Park, NYMR, Wensleydale Cheese, Yorkshire Fat Rascals, Sir Michel Palin (if people are allowed), etc.
Compiling your own list at home would have made an interesting lockdown diversion...
Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York
