A HOUSEBUILDER is supporting education workers by making a donation from every sale to the new home owner’s nursery, school, college or university.

Barratt Developments Yorkshire East is also contributing to the customer’s overall deposit, with East Yorkshire teacher, Matthew Stubbings, becoming the first person to benefit from the move.

The Education Workers Scheme, being piloted in Yorkshire, grants buyers who work at a nursery, school, college or university a £750 deposit contribution for every £25,000 they spend on their home, up to £15,000.

With every purchase under the scheme, Barratt Developments will also donate £200 to the purchaser's place of employment.

Matthew, a Maths teacher at Driffield School and Sixth Form, has just bought a home at Barratt Homes’ Mortimer Park development in Driffield, after relocating from Market Weighton to be closer to his school.

Matthew said: “I think the scheme is a brilliant idea, as I’m now able to put the money I’ve saved to other uses, while also supporting the school I work in."

He was also attracted by the 10-year warranty, which comes with the new build.

The scheme aims to give something back to education professionals who have had to adapt quickly to home-based learning, closures and the challenges associated with remote teaching during the pandemic.

Paul Hogan, sales director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “We’re really proud of this scheme being piloted across our region, as the teachers, tutors, lecturers and support staff continue to do a brilliant job and we want to thank them in the form of some extra support for those who might be looking to buy a new home.

“We’re so pleased that Matthew has benefitted from the scheme, and as our first customer to do so. We look forward to continuing to support education employees and their institutions in stepping on, or moving up, the property ladder during financially-difficult times.

"We encourage anybody who may be interested in taking advantage of the scheme to get in touch with one of our sales advisors to find out more information on how to apply.”